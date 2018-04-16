Man stabbed by brother during fight

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his brother during a fight Monday morning.

Police say the two brothers were arguing around midnight near the intersection of Malcolm Street and Hearne Avenue.

That's when one of the reportedly slashed the other with a knife twice.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

