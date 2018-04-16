Man shot while talking to woman - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man shot while talking to woman

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man is recovering after police say he was shot in the elbow while talking to a woman Sunday night. 

It happened just before midnight in the 1700 block of Pointe Coupee Drive.

Police say the man was in his car interacting with a woman outside of the car who lived on the street.

At some point, the victim says he was shot in the left elbow but did not know where the shots came from. 

The man then drove himself to the hospital and is expected to be OK. 

No arrests have been and police don't have a description of the gunman. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:11:22 GMT
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly