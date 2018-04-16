Man shot while talking to woman

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport man is recovering after police say he was shot in the elbow while talking to a woman Sunday night.

It happened just before midnight in the 1700 block of Pointe Coupee Drive.

Police say the man was in his car interacting with a woman outside of the car who lived on the street.

At some point, the victim says he was shot in the left elbow but did not know where the shots came from.

The man then drove himself to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been and police don't have a description of the gunman.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.