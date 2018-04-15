Authorities to drain pond in an effort to find missing 4-year-ol - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Authorities to drain pond in an effort to find missing 4-year-old

(Source: Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities investigating the disappearance of a Claiborne Parish boy plan to start draining a pond Monday.

It's one of the same ponds about a mile south of Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips' house at Lisbon that divers searched April 8.

It will take maybe a couple days to drain the pond, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey said.

Meantime, he said, investigators will be questioning more people about the missing 4-year-old.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Phillips' location.

Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips disappeared April 5 from outside his home near Lisbon.

Authorities have since questioned a number of people, including his mother and stepfather, and have searched woods and ponds near the residence.

Multiple agencies have joined the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office in the search.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

  • Call 911, or,
  • Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,
  • Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov. 

