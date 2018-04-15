Installation of barrier rails closes I-220 in Shreveport

A section of I-220 in north Shreveport is closed until 5 a.m. April 16, the Louisiana highway department reports. (Source: Google Maps)

The installation of barrier rails is impacting travel on a 3-mile section of Interstate 220 in north Shreveport.

So the Louisiana highway department is advising motorists to use an alternate route.

Eastbound I-220 is closed at Hilry Huckaby III Avenue (Louisiana Highway 173).

And westbound I-220 is closed at North Market Street (Louisiana Highway 1).

That section of I-220 is scheduled to remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

