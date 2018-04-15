Bossier Parish highway crews to remove debris - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier Parish highway crews to remove debris

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews to remove storm debris. (Source: KSLA News 12) Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews to remove storm debris. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews will begin picking up debris left behind from Friday night’s storm Monday morning.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. crews will start removing anything placed in the road rights-of-way.

Residents can call the police jury highway department Monday to make arrangements for removal.  

