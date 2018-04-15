6 people shot at tattoo shop - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

6 people shot at tattoo shop

Shreveport Police investigating a shooting at Trendsetters Tattoo. (Source: KSLA) Shreveport Police investigating a shooting at Trendsetters Tattoo. (Source: KSLA)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. at Trendsetters Tattoo on Jewella Avenue.

Investigators say a dark colored vehicle pulled up to the store front, stopped and then proceeded to open fire.

We’re told at least six people were shot, one female and five males.

The extent of their injures are unknown at this time, but we’re told the female victim was shot at least three times in the back.

All of the gunshot victims are expected to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

