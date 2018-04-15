6 people shot at tattoo shop

The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The woman admitted to previous drug use but denied ever smoking or ingesting drugs in the presence of the 2-year-old and denied any knowledge of the child being exposed to drugs, according to authorities.More >>
The woman admitted to previous drug use but denied ever smoking or ingesting drugs in the presence of the 2-year-old and denied any knowledge of the child being exposed to drugs, according to authorities.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
The CEO offered $675 million to buy more than 200 of Toys R Us’ remaining U.S. locations.More >>
The CEO offered $675 million to buy more than 200 of Toys R Us’ remaining U.S. locations.More >>
The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team.More >>
The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team.More >>