SWEPCO: Shreveport-Bossier residents may be without power until Tuesday night

As crews work constantly to restore power after Friday night and Saturday morning's storm, customers in Northwest Louisiana may not see the glow of electric light until Tuesday evening.

According to a post on SWEPCO's Facebook, crews had restored power to 32,900 customers affected by the Friday night storms.

Over 9,000 customers remain without power, with 5,500 in Louisiana, and 3,500 in Texas.

However, SWEPCO notated that power may be restored sooner than the estimated time listed.

The outages are because of strong winds during storms that moved through the area on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The strong storms did heavy damage to SWEPCO's electrical system. Over 100 broken utility poles are scattered throughout the ArkLaTex.

