Neighbors recount horrifying moments after tree collapses on 20-month-old girl

Hours after a severe storm uprooted a tree that split an RV in two and left a 20-month-old girl dead, neighbors are speaking about those heartbreaking moments.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the girl as Carli Ortiz.

Ell Benoit is the manager of Hill Crest RV park, the site of the tragedy. He said this horrific accident is extra personal to him.

"I've known her since she was born," said Benoit. "I mean she was loving, she loved people."

Benoit said Ortiz's father is incredibly distraught and remains in a state of disbelief.

"They're really family oriented and they love their kids," Benoit said. "They really love their kids."

Upon learning about the accident after arriving on the scene after the storm's wrath left its mark on his RV park, Benoit said he knew in his gut what had occurred.

"When I saw him [father] out there and the wife out there and I saw the infant, the first thing I asked is where's the 2-year-old," Benoit said.

Robyn Luallen lives right next door to Carli's trailer. Although not particularly close to the victim's family, she said the screams of Carli's parents were gut-wrenching.

"When we heard them screaming, we knew it was the kids, we knew it was the baby," Luallen said. "He [father] was screaming and yelling, that broke my heart."

A fundraiser is being created to help fund Carli's funeral expenses. Once we learn more information about how you can donate, we'll post a link here.

