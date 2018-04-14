Queensborough residents begin cleaning up after severe weather

Inside a home on Catherine Street in Shreveport, where a tree crashed through the roof during the storms

The Queensborough neighborhood in Shreveport was hit hard during the storms overnight.

The whirr of chainsaws fill parts of Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. One of the streets hit hard by the storms was Franklin Street. A normally quiet morning, people along several streets near Jewella and San Jacinto avenues are cleaning up after the storms.

"Got a lady with a tree is on top of her house. And there's trees down everywhere out here," said Curtis Cormier, a witness to the storms.

Everywhere you look, trees are either on top of homes or just feet away.

"We just heard a loud boom and then the house shook a little bit," Tommie Frazier said.

"I was sleeping when I heard a loud boom that just woke me up," Yasmine Shivers said.

Nearly everyone we spoke with had a story of a near miss when the trees began falling onto homes.

"I have an upstairs home, and the tree went right through his home. And if the air conditioning unit hadn't been there, it would have gone right through my house," said Tamieka Sibley.

Tamieka Sibley says her son was in bed when he heard a noise. Seconds later a tree crashed into his room.

"He got up just in time. He said he skipped over all of the stairs in the house - he just jumped down those. I'm just blessed. He's my only son and I would have been devastated," Sibley said.

Shivers and her mom went to her grandmother's home to stay safe.

"I went in the hallway and the lights just went off and I was just grabbing on to her and I just started to cry because I didn't know what was going on, and I just started hearing stuff falling and it sounded like stuff was flipping over and stuff," Shivers said.

A tree collapsed onto the back portion of her grandmother's home, tearing a hole in her living room.

"It was just crazy," Shivers said.

The one thing everyone we spoke with said was that they were just glad they were ok and that their things can be replaced.

