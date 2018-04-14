NWS to survey storm damage

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The NWS Center in Shreveport to investigate storm damage in the Ark-La-Tex region (Source: KSLA News 12)

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has dispatched two survey teams to investigate damage from storms that affected parts of the ArkLaTex Friday and early Saturday morning.

One team will survey damage near Shreveport-Bossier City, surrounding areas, and possibly areas in Northeast Texas.

The other survey team will survey Lincoln, Union, Ouachita,and possibly Caldwell Parishes.

This is a developing story. As we get new damage reports, we will update this story.

