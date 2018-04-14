Shreveport church damaged in storm - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport church damaged in storm

Storm damage impacts Galilee Baptist Church. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Storm damage impacts Galilee Baptist Church. (Source: KSLA News 12) Storm damage impacts Galilee Baptist Church. (Source: KSLA News 12)

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex Friday night leaving behind quite a bit of damage.

Unfortunately, some of that damage impacted one of Shreveport’s Historically Black Churches.

The damage appears to be on the roof of the Galilee Baptist Church’s main sanctuary, play area, and learning center.

No word on estimated damage cost.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

