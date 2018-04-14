Shreveport church damaged in storm

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Links In The News

Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex Friday night leaving behind quite a bit of damage.

Unfortunately, some of that damage impacted one of Shreveport’s Historically Black Churches.

The damage appears to be on the roof of the Galilee Baptist Church’s main sanctuary, play area, and learning center.

No word on estimated damage cost.

