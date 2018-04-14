VIDEO: Two-year-old girl killed in strong storm, BPSO releases name

The child who was killed in Saturday’s early morning storm in the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park is identified as Carli Ortiz.

Severe storms caused a tree to fall on the recreational vehicle took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning in Haughton.

According to Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff's Office, strong winds knocked the tree down onto the RV while the girl was sleeping. Four adults and a 15-month old were also inside the mobile home at the time, they were not injured in the incident.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement this morning:

Our hearts break for the young family from Bossier Parish coping with the loss of their daughter from this severe weather. Donna and I send our prayers to them during this very difficult time. The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness was activated earlier this week in anticipation of this severe weather across the state. I remain in constant communication with them and local officials who are responding to this storm's aftermath. All resources from the state will be made available as needed. Right now, emergency officials continue to assess the damage from these storms, and it is critically important for everyone to monitor their local news and heed the warnings of officials in their area. That is the best way to ensure everyone remains as safe as possible. -Governor John B. Edwards

The American Red Cross along with friends in the community are working with the family to provide any help they may need.

“Please keep the Ortiz family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with the tragic loss of young Carli,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

“Our deputies worked diligently overnight alongside firefighters, emergency medical personnel and other first responders to check on and render aid to storm victims, and we will continue to work throughout the day to help others and ensure public safety. If you have any emergency needs or want us to check on an elderly, shut-in neighbor, or anyone else, please don’t hesitate to contact your Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”

We're told the Bossier Sheriff's Office, Bossier Fire District #1, Bossier Parish EMS and Bossier Parish Police Jury all responded to the scene.

Davis stated Red Cross officials will also tour the area to offer assistance.

If you have a need after this storm system, call the Bossier Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.