NEW VIDEO: Two-year-old girl killed in strong storm

Inside look at large tree resting on RV. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff's Office, the girl died when a large tree fell on her home in the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park on Highway 80 in Haughton.

Davis told KSLA News 12 that the strong winds knocked the tree down onto the RV while the girl was sleeping. Four adults and a 15-month old were not injured in the incident.

We're told the Bossier Sheriff's Office, Bossier Fire District #1, Bossier Parish EMS and Bossier Parish Police Jury all responded to the scene.

Overnight, officials have been working with the American Red Cross to determine how to provide assistance to any families displaced by the storm damage.

Davis stated Red Cross officials will also tour the area to offer assistance.

If you have a need after this storm system, call the Bossier Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

