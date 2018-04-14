List of damage reports across the ArkLaTex

Several counties and parishes reported storm damage as a result of a series of intense thunderstorms that entered northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon before finally exiting northwest Lousiana just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

This is a list of the damage reports we have received (this list will be updated):

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports a two-year-old-girl was killed when a large tree fell on a mobile home in Haughton at the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park on Highway 80. Lt. Bill Davis with the BPSO also reported trees fell on homes and blocked multiple roads throughout the parish. He said the Country Place and Dogwood subdivisions and other areas in the northern portion of the parish also sustained damage. Lt. Davis said command posts have been established at the RV park and Country Place subdivision.

In Bossier City, several businesses were damaged at the Emerald Plaza Shopping Center in front of the Dillard's at Pierre Bossier Mall. One of the businesses includes a jewelry store.

Homes on Norris Drive off of Highway 80 have also sustained damage, according to reports.

In Shreveport, trees were knocked down in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Also in Shreveport, the Galilee Baptist Church on Pierre Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood also sustained heavy damage. Pictures show damage to the church's main sanctuary, play area, and early learning center.

Trees were also uprooted and damaged in Umpire, Arkansas. Trees are down across U.S. Highway 278.

In Texas, Gregg County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Joshua Tubb reported at least 13 trees or power lines have blocks various roadways in the county. Tubbs also says they responded to three traffic crashes as a result of the storms. The county's office of emergency management will assess the damage at first daylight Saturday.

This is a developing story. As we get new damage reports into the newsroom, we will post them to this story.

