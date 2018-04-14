Thousands of homes and businesses without power in ArkLaTex

Severe storms packing high wind, heavy rain and lightning knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in the overnight hours.

Approximately more than 20,000 people do not have power, as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to SWEPCO's outage map, 5,000 people lost power across Caddo Parish. More than 7,000 outages have been reported in Bossier Parish.

Gregg County in east Texas reported more than 3,000 outages.

SWEPCO also reports sporadic outages across the Shreveport area.

Crews are assessing the conditions and working to restore power as quickly as possible.

