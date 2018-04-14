Bossier City Police Department phones down, alternate numbers pr - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City Police Department phones down, alternate numbers provided

Bossier City Police Department's phone lines are down; however alternate numbers have been given.

For emergencies, callers can still call 911.

For the police department, callers are asked to phone (318) 465-8554 or (318) 465-8524

