Storm damage across the ArkLaTex due to severe weather

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Links In The News

There are reports of trees down in Umpire, AR. (Source: Chris Jackson)

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says power lines and homes are damaged on Battle Road in Umpire and on Kirby Road in Athens. (Source: Chris Jackson)

Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house. (Source: Chris Jackson)

Some parts of the ArkLaTex are seeing storm damage from Friday night's severe weather.

A tornado in Umpire, AR, was caught on camera by viewer Cristal Hernandez and Jesse Sims.

A recording of a tornado hitting Umpire, Arkansas (Howard County) today. My mother filmed this from her front yard. #arwx @KATVToddYak pic.twitter.com/jy5ewR3fkw — Jesse Sims (@JesseSimsAZ) April 14, 2018

There are reports of trees down in Umpire, AR.

Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says power lines and homes are damaged on Battle Road in Umpire and on Kirby Road in Athens.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.