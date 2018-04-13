Continuing coverage: Severe storms strike the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Continuing coverage: Severe storms strike the ArkLaTex

There are reports of trees down in Umpire, AR. (Source: Chris Jackson) There are reports of trees down in Umpire, AR. (Source: Chris Jackson)
A 2-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on top of the travel trailer she was sleeping in. (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12) A 2-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on top of the travel trailer she was sleeping in. (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12)
Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house. (Source: Chris Jackson) Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house. (Source: Chris Jackson)

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • SWEPCO power outage information

    SWEPCO power outage information

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

    More >>

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

    More >>

  • KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>
UMPIRE, AR (KSLA) -

Severe storms have proven to be deadly and widespread storm damage has been reported across the ArkLaTex.

Authorities in Haughton have confirmed that one child is dead following a line of storms that came through Shreveport-Bossier.

According to Lt. Bill Davis, a 2-year-old child was killed in that incident. A 15-month-old child was also in the room but is reported to be okay.

The Bossier Police and Fire Departments phone lines are down. Click here for alternative numbers to dial. Officials say 911 lines are still up

In Shreveport-Bossier, viewers are reporting damages in the area along with power outages.

The town of Homer, according to officials, is only partially powered.

A tornado in Umpire, AR, was caught on camera by viewer Cristal Hernandez and Karen Manley. 

Multiple trees are down in Umpire, AR. 

Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house. 

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says power lines and homes are damaged on Battle Road in Umpire and on Kirby Road in Athens. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

See It Snap It Send It: Your Weather Pics
Powered by Frankly