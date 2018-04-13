Continuing coverage: Severe storms strike the ArkLaTex

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house. (Source: Chris Jackson)

A 2-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on top of the travel trailer she was sleeping in. (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12)

There are reports of trees down in Umpire, AR. (Source: Chris Jackson)

Severe storms have proven to be deadly and widespread storm damage has been reported across the ArkLaTex.

Authorities in Haughton have confirmed that one child is dead following a line of storms that came through Shreveport-Bossier.

According to Lt. Bill Davis, a 2-year-old child was killed in that incident. A 15-month-old child was also in the room but is reported to be okay.

The Bossier Police and Fire Departments phone lines are down. Click here for alternative numbers to dial. Officials say 911 lines are still up.

In Shreveport-Bossier, viewers are reporting damages in the area along with power outages.

The town of Homer, according to officials, is only partially powered.

A tornado in Umpire, AR, was caught on camera by viewer Cristal Hernandez and Karen Manley.

A recording of a tornado hitting Umpire, Arkansas (Howard County) today. My mother filmed this from her front yard. #arwx @KATVToddYak pic.twitter.com/jy5ewR3fkw — Jesse Sims (@JesseSimsAZ) April 14, 2018

Multiple trees are down in Umpire, AR.

Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says power lines and homes are damaged on Battle Road in Umpire and on Kirby Road in Athens.

