2-year-old girl killed after tree falls on Haughton home

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

There are reports of trees down in Umpire, AR. (Source: Chris Jackson)

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says power lines and homes are damaged on Battle Road in Umpire and on Kirby Road in Athens. (Source: Chris Jackson)

Pictures from a viewer, Chris Jackson, show trees are down across the US 278 and a house. (Source: Chris Jackson)

Authorities in Haughton have confirmed that one child is dead following a line of storms that came through Shreveport-Bossier.

According to Lt. Bill Davis, a 2-year-old child was killed in that incident. A 15-month-old child was also in the room but is reported to be okay.

It happened on Hillcrest Circle in Bossier Parish just after 1 a.m.

Bossier Police phone lines are down. Click here for alternative numbers to dial. Officials say 911 lines are still up.

Norris Drive off of Highway 80 has received extensive damage, according to reports.

According to Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale, no one has been injured in Bossier City. Below is a list of known storm damages and issues in Bossier City:

There have been no reported injuries at this time in Bossier City as a result of the storm that moved through the city this evening. Power outages reported in many portions of the city, traffic signals at several intersections not functioning. Damage reported to retail buildings in the 2900 block of East Texas. Tree down on mobile home in Santa Fe Mobile Home Park, no injuries reported. Power lines reported down at several areas including 100 block of Robert E. Lee Place, 400 block of Hamilton Road. Trees and power lines reported down and homes reported damaged in parts of Meadowview and Swan Lake neighborhoods. Motorists are advised not to travel on roadways in Bossier City if they don't have too.

In Shreveport-Bossier, viewers are reporting damages in the area along with power outages.

According to the SWEPCO outage map, over 10,000 are without power at this time.

Widespread damages have been reported in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

A tornado in Umpire, AR, was caught on camera by viewer Cristal Hernandez and Karen Manley.

A recording of a tornado hitting Umpire, Arkansas (Howard County) today. My mother filmed this from her front yard. #arwx @KATVToddYak pic.twitter.com/jy5ewR3fkw — Jesse Sims (@JesseSimsAZ) April 14, 2018

