CPSO: Scammers try to steal bank account information

Caddo residents are being warned about a bank card scam involving the theft of personal information and money, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Recently, the CPSO has received reports from people who have received text messages allegedly from their banks stating their bank card has been locked.

The message directs them to call a phone number that is provided, according to the sheriff’s office.

When you call, the scammers ask for the card information, including the pin number, to reactivate the card.

Once the information is given, the suspect makes fraudulent withdrawals, generally from ATMs inside retail stores.

“Crooks are good at making it sound legitimate, but a bank won’t ask for your pin number,” said CPSO Sheriff Steve Prator. “If you get a message from a bank, do your own research. Look up the phone number yourself.”

Remember, never provide personal information to someone who contacts you first.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.