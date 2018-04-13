SWEPCO: Crew prepped for overnight storm

As the threat of severe storms looms over the ArkLaTex on Friday, SWEPCO says its prepared for outages.

The company says in a news release that preparations have been made in case of power outages in its three-state service territory.

"SWEPCO has closely monitored the developing storm system for several days; crews are positioned to safely restore power to customers as quickly as possible," the release reads.

The release also reminds people to avoid down utility lines and report it to SWEPCO at 1-88-218-3919 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.