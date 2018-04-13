Harrison County suspect wanted for theft

Harrison County Investigators need help identifying the person in brown coveralls.

The person is caught on camera allegedly stealing what appears to look like a lawn mower.

Deputies believe the person is responsible for several reported thefts and he’s most likely a Marshall or Longview resident.

Deputies say the other person in the video has been identified.

If anyone has information regarding this suspect, please contact call Crime-stoppers at 903-935-9969.

