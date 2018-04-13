North DeSoto High School student attempts suicide on campus

The DeSoto Parish School Board and Sheriff's Office have issued a statement confirming reports that a student attempted suicide on a school's campus on Friday morning.

The attempt happened at North DeSoto High School in Stonewall.

Below is a joint statement issued by both agencies:

An incident occurred today, April 13, 2018 at North DeSoto High School that involved an attempted suicide of a juvenile student. School staff and DeSoto Parish School Resource Officers responded immediately with emergency procedures. The student was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment. The matter is currently being investigated, and you may notice an increased presence of law enforcement in the area of the school. Counselors are onsite and providing any necessary services for the foreseeable future. We want to assure the public that no other students or staff were in danger during this incident and that additional information may be released.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.