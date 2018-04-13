AARP Louisiana to host free shredding event Saturday

The 2017 Identity Fraud Study, released by Javelin Strategy & Research, found that $16 billion was stolen from 15.4 million U.S. consumers in 2016, compared with $15.3 billion and 13.1 million victims a year earlier. In the past six years identity thieves have stolen over $107 billion.

To help reduce those numbers, AARP Louisiana will host a free shredding event for the public on Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whole Foods Market in Shreveport, LA (1380 E. 70th Street). Attendees will have an opportunity to bring their sensitive documents to be shredded on-site for FREE by professional shredding trucks. Troy Broussard, Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Louisiana, stop by the KSLA News 12 studios to discuss Saturday's event.

