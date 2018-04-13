Schools closing early due to inclement weather

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Due to the threat of inclement weather a few schools across the ArkLaTex have announced they will close early on Friday.

Natchitoches Parish Public Schools and Red River Parish Public Schools officials say they closed at noon so students could get home before the storms.

Horatio Public Schools, A&M-Texarkana and Foreman, AR elementary school announced they would close at 1 p.m. Foreman high school will close at around 1:15 p.m.

The Caddo Headstart program is releasing students an hour earlier today at 1:30 p.m.

Officials from the program say they want to give children who live in rural areas more time to get home ahead of the storms.

Dr. Goree with Caddo Parish Public Schools canceled all afternoon school events scheduled in Caddo Parish Schools beginning at 3 p.m. or later.

Staff reviewed the latest reports from the National Weather Service Forecast Office and made the decision because there is an increased chance of heavy rain, flooding, hail and tornadoes.

Officials say there are no plans at this time to dismiss classes earlier.

One of the largest events of the year, Southwood High School’s Concert in the Courtyard, has been rescheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the school.

Bossier Public School officials are watching the weather closely and have advised principals to cancel all outdoor activities after school.

