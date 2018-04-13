Schools closing early due to inclement weather

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
