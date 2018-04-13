Annual GUMBO games held in Shreveport

Hundreds of kids from North Louisiana came together for the annual GUMBO games Friday morning.

GUMBO, Games United Mind and Body, is a track and field competition for young kids and adults with physical disabilities. Kids ages 6-19 were able to run, throw shot puts, javelins, softballs, as well as other track and field activities.

Friday's competition determines which kids go to the state competition later this year.

"First place this year," said DeAsia Manning, when asked about her hopes for this year..

"It gives them some encouragement to see that all their hard work will pay off and compete against some other kids their own age and disability," said Jerry Waugh, GUMBO North director.

The state competition will take place the first weekend in October, in Alexandria. GUMBO leaders say their funding was cut by legislators last year. They are hoping they can find the money to continue funding these games.

