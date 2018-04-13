Better Business Bureau warns against "storm-chaser" scammers

With more hail possibly on the way, don't get hit twice with a scam after the storm (Source: KSLA)

With severe weather on the horizon, the Better Business Bureau wants people to be on the lookout for a certain type of "storm-chasers", that may take advantage of them.

According to a BBB report done in March, after weather events involving high winds, hail, or tornadoes, scammers have been known to go door to door promising to fix the damage at a low cost.

The bureau says it is important to be aware of these ploys and remember these three simple rules:

Get three or more estimates before making a decision on a contractor. Get everything in writing. Pay with a credit card.

Other tips include making sure contact your insurance company to ask about policy coverage and specific filing requirements, and avoid any high pressure offers or "one-time deals" from those soliciting their service.

Many municipalities require permits to go door to door so always ask any contractor to verify who they are and look for decals or a number to call on their vehicle.

