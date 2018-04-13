SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: New timeline for storms upgraded to Moderate Risk

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Friday has been declared a Severe Weather Alert Day. A potent storm system will bring in two rounds of strong storms Friday afternoon through Friday night and a blast of chilly air for the weekend.

There is a Moderate Risk of severe storms for a small part of NW Louisiana, a small part of NE Texas and most of SW Arkansas Friday. Highs winds, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes are possible.

The threat was increased from an Enhanced Risk.

The severe threat will run from early afternoon into the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts, damaging hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes are the main threats. And a couple of the tornadoes may be strong.

The above graphics comprise a timeline. The initial activity will be the stronger activity and will tend to move out around midnight.

Another round of storms along a cold front will affect the eastern and southeastern parts of our area after midnight finally moving out of the area before day break. We will see a gradual decrease in clouds during Saturday.

