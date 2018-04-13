Fire damages Shreveport house

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a house was damaged by flames just before 6:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a house was damaged by flames Friday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Firefighters say the house was fully involved in smoke and flames when they arrived.

It reportedly took crews about 10 minutes to put out the blaze.

The house had heavy smoke fire damage.

No one lived at the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say this was the second time they responded to a fire at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

