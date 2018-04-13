Shreveport murder suspect in custody

The man accused of shooting and killing another man is now behind bars.

Shreveport police believe 22-year-old Kennmorria Denard Kendrick shot and killed 26-year-old Jonathan Deion Roberson.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. in the 7100 block of Brandtway Street.

Officers found Roberson with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken via ambulance to University Health where he later died.

Kendrick is charged with one count of second-degree murder. A bond was set at $500,000.

