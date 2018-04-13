SPD releases new information about Caddo Heights tragedy

A heavy police presence in the 1300 block of Natalie Street during a suspected standoff situation. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump released new information Friday morning about a shooting that ended a woman's life and wounded a police officer.

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding a Shreveport police officer has an extensive criminal history.

Johnathan Robinson is accused of shooting Rannita Williams, who he reportedly held hostage Thursday.

During the news conference police confirmed a disturbing Facebook live video making the rounds on social media was Robinson and Williams.

Chief Crump also identified the officer shot as Cpl. Robert Entrekin.

Police say the victim and suspect had a domestic romantic relationship.

According to records from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the 36-year-old was previously arrested for two attempted murder charges, battery of a police officer and other battery charges dating back since 2000.

Some of his charges listed on the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office website are listed as follows:

2000-

1 ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

3 ARMED ROBBERY

4 FUGITIVE

5 FUGITIVE

6 SECOND DEGREE BATTERY

7 BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER

2005-

1 ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER

2 IN STATE FUGITIVE

3 AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE BATTERY

2015-

1 SIMPLE ASSAULT

2 FALSE IMPRISONMENT

3 DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

4 DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY

5 RESISTING AN OFFICER

2016-

1 ARMED ROBBERY SPD $150,000.00

Robinson, of the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue in Shreveport, had to be moved to Caddo Correctional Center after flooding his City Jail cell by breaking a water pipe.

Charges pending against Robinson are one count each of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, City Jail booking records show.

