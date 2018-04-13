Former Texas trooper accused of sexually abusing a child

INDICTED: Former Texas DPS Trooper Louis Paul Weems, 33, is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

A former Texas trooper is out of jail after having been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Louis Paul Weems, 33, was suspended from his position in November after allegations of misconduct arose.

That's when Texas Rangers began a criminal investigation.

The findings of that inquiry have since been forwarded to the Cass County, Texas, district attorney’s office.

The Department of Public Safety made a preliminary decision to fire Weems in early January.

That decision was affirmed Jan. 22.

Now Weems has been indicted.

He is set to be arraigned in May.

