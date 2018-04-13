Vigil for missing Claiborne Parish boy unites dozens

Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips, 4, of Lisbon, stands about 3' tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He last was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and yellow rubber boots. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Dozens of people came together Thursday evening to rally support and raise hopes a missing Claiborne Parish boy comes home safe.

Rondreiz Phillips Junior, 4, has been missing for more than a week.

Vigil attendees gathered at Sharon Baptist Church, where they lit candles and prayed and worshiped collectively.

"Junior, we're not giving up on you," said Erica Owens, an organizer for the vigil.

Owens has been extensively involved in the search. She said this uncertain and anxiety-ridden situation is very personal to her.

"My son was sixteen at the time when he ran away, this child is only 4," said Owens. "I didn't sleep until I found him asleep on a bench in the park, so I can only imagine what his mother is going through."

Following opening prayers and remarks, family and friends of the missing boy marched down Highway 152 to Junior's last known siting. There, they formed a circle and continued to worship and unite in prayer.

"I pray that someone has him, I pray that someone has him," said Bobbie Jenkins, a family friend of the missing boy.

Jenkins describes Claiborne Parish as a tightly knit community where everyone knows everyone.

"That's what God wanted us to do is come together and one to show love," said Jenkins. "It means a lot to me to see all different kind of people come together to show love."

The F.B.I. is offering a $5 thousand dollar reward for information leading to Junior's whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-927-2011.

