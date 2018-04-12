DeSoto School District picks 3 finalists for superintendent

DeSoto Parish School Board to select superintendent candidates - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

DeSoto School District is a step closer to having a new superintendent.

The field of applicants has been narrowed to three finalists:

  • Kathy Noel, who is serving as interim superintendent,
  • Clay Corley, and,
  • Eddie Jones.

A decision is expected to be announced May 3.

In early March, Cade Brumley became superintendent of Jefferson Parish public schools.

That left a vacancy in DeSoto Parish, where he had served as superintendent since 2012. 

