DeSoto School District picks 3 finalists for superintendent

Jefferson Parish School District selected DeSoto schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley as its next superintendent. (Source: Jefferson Parish Public School System via Twitter)

DeSoto School District has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to 3 finalists.

DeSoto School District is a step closer to having a new superintendent. The field of applicants has been narrowed to three finalists: Kathy Noel, who is serving as interim superintendent, Clay Corley and Eddie Jones. A decision is expected to be announced May 3.

In early March, Cade Brumley became superintendent of Jefferson Parish public schools.

That left a vacancy in DeSoto Parish, where he had served as superintendent since 2012.

