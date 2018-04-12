Facebook Live video appears to show woman being forced to livest - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Facebook Live video appears to show woman being forced to livestream during standoff

Posted by KSLA Staff
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

It's both heartbreaking and extremely hard to watch.

Facebook Live video shared with KSLA News 12 appears to show a woman being forced to livestream during a standoff Thursday morning in Shreveport.

That woman was shot during the encounter about 11 a.m. at a home in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood and later died.

The video takes you inside the standoff, showing the terror as it unfolds.

It likely will be a big piece of evidence in police's investigation of the shooting in which one of their officers also was wounded.

