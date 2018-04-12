FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about Rondreiz Cortez 'Junior' Phillips

Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish. The plan Wednesday is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home near Lisbon, the sheriff said.

Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish. The plan Wednesday is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home near Lisbon, the sheriff said.

Authorities question more people about Claiborne child's disappearance

Authorities question more people about Claiborne child's disappearance

Friends and family members of a missing Claiborne parish boy will be gathering for a vigil Thursday evening. The vigil for 4-year-old Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips is taking place at Sharon Baptist Church off Highway152 in Claiborne Parish. The vigil is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., but attendees are asked to be at the church by 6 p.m. Here's the latest on the search for Phillips: He's now been missing for more than a week. According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff K...

Friends and family members of a missing Claiborne parish boy will be gathering for a vigil Thursday evening. The vigil for 4-year-old Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips is taking place at Sharon Baptist Church off Highway152 in Claiborne Parish. The vigil is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., but attendees are asked to be at the church by 6 p.m. Here's the latest on the search for Phillips: He's now been missing for more than a week. According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff K...

Links In The News

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to location of 4-year-old missing from Claiborne Parish.

Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips disappeared a week ago from outside his home near Lisbon.

Authorities have since questioned a number of people, including his mother and stepfather, and have searched woods and ponds near the residence.

Multiple agencies have joined the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office in the search.

In Facebook comments, a few people earlier discussed raising money to offer a reward for information about the child.

Authorities are aware of those discussions and "that may be an option," Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey said earlier this week.

The public search for Phillips has been called off.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

Call 911, or,

Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,

Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.