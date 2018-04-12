1 hurt when car runs under big rig; wreck closes 1 lane of I-30E

A woman was hurt when her car run under a tractor-trailer rig on eastbound Interstate 30 early the afternoon of April. 12. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A woman was hurt when a car ran up under the trailer of an 18-wheeler that had slowed in traffic.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 30 in Panola County, Texas.

The injured woman has been taken to a Texarkana hospital.

One lane of eastbound I-30 is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.