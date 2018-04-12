Vigil Thursday evening for missing Claiborne Parish boy

Friends and family members of a missing Claiborne parish boy will be gathering for a vigil Thursday evening.

The vigil for 4-year-old Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips is taking place at Sharon Baptist Church, off Highway152 in Claiborne Parish. The vigil is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., but attendees are asked to be at the church by 6 p.m.

Here's the latest on the search for Phillips:

He's now been missing for more than a week.

According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey, "some law enforcement" are still involved with the search.

Bailey said Phillips' mother, Sheilia Philllips, took a polygraph test, but he cannot comment on whether or not she passed.

According to Phillips' mother, they had only been living in their home off Highway 152 for a "few months."

Phillips is described as weighing 45 pounds, standing 3-feet-tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and gold rain boots.

If you have any information, call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov.

