Woman shot in Caddo Heights dies; SPD officer also wounded; alleged shooter in custody

The suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded a Shreveport police officer flooded his City Jail cell by breaking a water pipe, authorities said.

Now 36-year-old Johnathan T. Robinson, of the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue in Shreveport, is being transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

A dozen or so officers responded to a call for assistance when Robinson refused to leave his cell about 3:44 p.m.

Robinson is the suspect in the shooting Thursday morning in Shreveport.

A woman wounded in that shooting has died.

An officer also was wounded in the shooting about 11 a.m. at a home in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Charges pending against Robinson are one count each of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, City Jail booking records show.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Natalie Street in response to a report of gunshots.

Upon their arrival, more shots were fired and screams could be heard from inside the home, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The woman and officer both were taken to a hospital after the shooting.

The officer, who was shot in one of his wrists, is expected to be OK.

Caddo Community Action Center was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting.

Caddo Heights Science Elementary Laboratory School was not placed on lockdown but school officials were aware of the situation, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

