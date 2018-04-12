Tragedy in Caddo Heights: Video captures terror of shooting that killed woman, wounded police officer

Shooting suspect Johnathan T. Robinson, 36, of Shreveport, was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center the afternoon of April 12 after flooding his City Jail cell by breaking a water pipe. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Facebook Live video appears to show a woman being forced to livestream during a standoff April 12 in Shreveport. The woman was shot during the encounter at a home in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood and later died. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Scene "very active" people trying to get to their homes

Facebook Live video shared with KSLA News 12 appears to show a woman being forced to livestream during a standoff Thursday morning in Shreveport.

That woman was shot during the encounter about 11 a.m. at a home in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood and later died.

The alleged gunman in the shooting that also wounded an SPD officer now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center.

Johnathan T. Robinson, 36, of the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue in Shreveport, had to be moved after flooding his City Jail cell by breaking a water pipe.

A dozen or so officers responded to a call for assistance when Robinson refused to leave his cell about 3:44 p.m. Thursday.

Police Cpl. Marcus Hines said he was removed peacefully.

Charges pending against Robinson are one count each of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, City Jail booking records show.

SPD Chief Alan Crump will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss new details surrounding the arrest of Robinson.

The conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Police Department's Administration building.

KSLA News 12 will be streaming the press conference live on our app Friday morning.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Natalie Street in response to a report of gunshots Thursday morning.

Upon their arrival, more shots were fired and screams could be heard from inside the home, Hines said.

The woman and officer both were taken to a hospital after the shooting.

The officer, who was shot in one of his wrists, is expected to be OK.

Caddo Community Action Center was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting.

Caddo Heights Science Elementary Laboratory School was not placed on lockdown but school officials were aware of the situation, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

