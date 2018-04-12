SPD: Officer, woman wounded in Caddo Heights shooting; suspect in custody

Shreveport police say an officer has been shot following a shooting in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The officer is one of two people who were shot and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to be ok.

The other victim, a woman, has not been identified. Her injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. to the 1300 block of Natalie Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, Shreveport Police Public Information Officer, Marcus Hines, says additional shots were fired at the scene, and screams were heard coming from inside the home.

A suspect is in custody.

Just an hour later two gunshots heard where alleged gunman had run inside a house and is in standoff with @ShreveportPD on St. Vincent Avenue pic.twitter.com/nCOrCi5RIM — jeff ferrell (@jeffatksla) April 12, 2018

Officials say the Caddo Community Action Center is on lockdown at this time.

The spokeswoman for Caddo Parish schools, Mary Wood, says that nearby Caddo Heights Science Elementary Laboratory School has not been placed on lockdown, but they are aware of the situation.

Caddo Sheriff's Office deputies are assisting Shreveport Police.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

