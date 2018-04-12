FIRST ALERT: Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible Friday through Friday night

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

A potent storm system will bring in two rounds of strong storms Friday afternoon through Friday night and a blast of chilly air for the weekend.

Most of the ArkLaTex is under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for Friday afternoon through Friday night. An Enhanced Risk is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible as well as a few intense storms.

All modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flash flooding. A strong tornado or two can't even be ruled out.

Most of the area will see 1"-3" of rain Friday afternoon through Friday night. FutureTrack shows the heaviest rainfall falling across northwest Louisiana. This is where the threat for flooding and flash flooding will be the greatest. Isolated rainfall totals of 4"-6" will be possible across northwest Louisiana.

Storms probably won't start to develop across parts of east Texas or southeast Oklahoma until the afternoon, so the first half of Friday is going to be warm and windy.

By 4 p.m. Friday, scattered to widely scattered thunderstorms will be developing. These thunderstorms will quickly strengthen and could become severe. The large hail and tornado threat will be the greatest with any discrete supercells that develop.

By 8 p.m. Friday, the first round of storms will continue to march east across the ArkLaTex, while a second round of strong storms will developing along a cold front just northwest of the ArkLaTex.

By 12 a.m. Saturday, the first round of storms will exiting the ArkLaTex. However, the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms could continue as a line of storms will continue to develop along a cold front. This line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area Friday evening through Friday night. The threat of damaging winds and heavy rain will be greater than the large hail and tornado threat with this line of storms.

By 4 a.m. Saturday, most of the thunderstorm activity and the threat of severe weather will be confined to the southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex. The threat of severe weather will end for you as the cold front passes you Friday night.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, most of the storms will be well east of the ArkLaTex.

As the storms move out, much cooler air is going to move in. There is going to be a big temperature difference between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. FutureTrack shows temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will tumble Saturday night. On Sunday, temperatures will likely be on either side of 40 degrees. FutureTrack even indicates that a few places north of the I-30 corridor could come close to the freezing mark Sunday morning.

