Seat belt, sobriety checkpoint this weekend in Claiborne Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop G will conduct a seat belt and sobriety checkpoint in an effort to combat impaired driving in the area.

It will take place Saturday, April 14 from 10:00 a.m. until midnight, at an undisclosed location in Claiborne Parish.

The troop's mission is to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause injury or death to themselves or others. In an effort to reduce the number of traffic related fatalities caused by not wearing seat belts, they will also be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists.

Numerous people are killed or seriously injured in automobile crashes on Louisiana highways each year. In 2017, 60% of fatal crashes investigated by Troop G involved impairment. In addition, 64% involved motorists who were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

Drivers are asked to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to contact the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location. You can also dial 911 to reach your local law enforcement agency.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.