Shreveport MEPS recognized for excellence in helping to build our nation's military service

The Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station has been recognized as the best small MEPS in the country.

The Shreveport MEPS is one of a network of 65 MEPS located nationwide and in Puerto Rico. They are broken down in categories (small, medium, large) depending on the area they serve.

Shreveport MEPS outranked 21 other small MEPS stations, earning this award for the very first time.

Staffed with personnel from all military services and Department of the Army Civilians, the stations are evaluated in 13 categories. The three primary areas include Student Testing Program, processing of applicants and physical/medical evaluation screening.

"We have a very talented and professional team that worked very hard to accomplish the mission every day," said Major Francisco J. Vazquez, U.S. Army and Shreveport MEPS Commander. "We are very proud of all of these accomplishments for fiscal year 2017 and look forward to continue this legacy."

The mission of the Shreveport MEPS is to provide professional customer service, first class "Red Carpet" treatment to applicants and families, and opportunities to the ArkLaTex community to explore possibilities for future careers while evaluates applicants by applying established DOD standards in order to identify future service members who seek to protect and serve our great Nation.

