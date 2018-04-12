Crews continue work on Caddo Lake Bridge - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crews continue work on Caddo Lake Bridge

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The bridge over Caddo Lake on Highway 1 remains closed, but crews have started work on Thursday

The bridge was closed on Tuesday afternoon after surveyors with Louisiana Department of Development and Transportation was unsafe for travel. 

The bridge was closed after parts of the bridge began to crumble.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly