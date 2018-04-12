Caddo Lake bridge back open - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo Lake bridge back open

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The bridge over Caddo Lake on Highway 1 is back open Thursday evening. 

The bridge was closed on Tuesday after surveyors with the Louisiana Department of Development and Transportation deem it was unsafe for travel. 

Crews spent Thursday to fix the issues with the bridge. 

The bridge was closed after parts of the bridge began to crumble.

