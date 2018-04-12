DeSoto Parish School Board to select superintendent candidates

The Jefferson Parish School Board selected DeSoto Parish School System Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley as the next superintendent of the Jefferson Parish Public School System. (Source: Jefferson Parish Public School System via Twitter)

As the DeSoto Parish School board searches for a new superintendent, the board will meet to select applicants and set up interviews on Thursday evening.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the DeSoto Parish School Board Instructional Materials Center, 523 Oxford Road, in Mansfield.

In early March, Cade Brumley became the new superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. He served as DeSoto Parish superintendent since 2012.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.