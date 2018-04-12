Shreveport arson suspect in custody - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport arson suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man is in custody on charges stemming from a fire he allegedly in February.

Dimario Cortez Johnson is charged with aggravated arson. He is accused of setting a car on fire while a pregnant woman was inside. 

The woman was seven months pregnant and received minor burns to portions of her body.

Johnson's bond is set at $750,000.

