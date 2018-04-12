1 shot in back during late night shootout - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 shot in back during late night shootout

(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One man is recovering following a late-night shootout on late Wednesday night.

Shreveport Police say it happened just before midnight at the Wilkerson Terrace Apartments.

Officers say that two groups of people were shooting at each other using pistols and rifles. 

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot.

One man was shot in the lower back and made his way to University Health by private vehicle. His wound is considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

