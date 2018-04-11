SPD release video in hopes of identifying reported car burglar

Shreveport police release surveillance video showing a vehicle burglary in Shreveport last month.

Just after 11 a.m. on March 21, officers were called to the 5100 block of Monkhouse Dr. to the Baymont Inn on reports of a vehicle burglary.

Officers were unable to catch the unidentified man, but they learned the hotel had video surveillance equipment.

The surveillance video shows a man pull on the driver’s door handle of a small black car.

The car was locked so the man went to the passenger’s side door and busted the door glass, according to police. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of items.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

